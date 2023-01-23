Eamon Ó Cuiv says social welfare for asylum seekers is too low but shouldn’t be full rate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cuiv says social welfare rate for asylum seekers is too low, but he agrees it shouldn’t match job seeker’s allowance.

Over 9,000 adult asylum-seekers get only 5 euro and 50 cents a day, while a further two thousand children, who also live in direct provision, get the equivalent of 4.25 a day.

Over the course of a week, it equates to just under 39 euro per adult, and less than 30 euro per child.

Deputy Ó Cuiv, who is on the Oireachtas social protection committee, says the payments shouldn’t be the full rate of 220 euro a week.