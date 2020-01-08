Eamon Ó Cuiv says he was not in favour of RIC event going ahead

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West Fianna Fail TD Eamon Ó Cuiv says he was never in favour of the controversial RIC event going ahead.

It comes as the Justice Minister says any future commemoration of the RIC will have to be inclusive and respectful of all traditions.

Charlie Flanagan yesterday announced the event, planned for Dublin Castle later this month, was being deferred.

It followed days of controversy that it was taking place, given the RIC’s links to the ‘Black and Tans’ during the War of Independence.

Deputy O’Cuiv is a member of the all-party advisory committee on commemorations.

The grandson of Eamon de Valera – says he was never in favour of the event going ahead