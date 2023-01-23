Eamon O’ Cuiv pressures Micheal Martin over “scandal” of Traveller accommodation standards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv has pressed Micheal Martin over the “scandal” of the poor conditions Travellers in Galway are living in.

He’s used the Dáil to once again highlight restrictions on a new caravan loan scheme introduced by the Government.

The scheme only covers 75 caravans in the entire country.

Fianna Fail Deputy O’ Cuiv outlined how 24 replacement caravans are urgently needed in Galway alone – but approval was only given for four.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin acknowledged the issue has been raised before.