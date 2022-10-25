Éamon Ó’Cuiv defends prison visit to Jonathan Dowdall

GBFM News – Galway West TD Éamon Ó’Cuiv has moved to defend a visit to Jonathan Dowdall in prison.

He claims the visit in 2020 was before the former Sinn Fein councilor was implicated in the Regency Hotel attack, in which David Byrne was shot dead.

At that time, Mr. Dowdall was serving a sentence over the false imprisonment and torture of a businessman.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Ó’Cuiv said the meeting with Jonathan Dowdall was about issues including prison conditions, access to education, and his impending release.

He says it’s no secret he’s been making prison visits since 1994, mainly to republican prisoners – with some good results.