Eamon O Cuiv brands update to the National Islands Plan a ‘copy and paste’ of existing policies

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The first update in 27 years to the country’s national island policy was published today but it has been branded a copy and paste of existing policies by Galway West TD Eamon O Cuiv

Minister for Rural Development Heather Humphreys launched the ‘Our Living Islands’ strategy on Arranmore Island in County Donegal.

It aims to improve housing and water infrastructure, access to health and education, outdoor amenities and tourism

Among the measures included in the plan, is a 60 thousand euro grant to renovate vacant homes and the implementation of digital hubs and Broadband Connection Points.

The plan also promises to introduce planning guidelines for rural housing to recognise the unique challenges facing offshore island communities

The new Plan applies to Galway’s four main islands of Inis Mór, Inis Meain, Inis Oirr and Inishbofin

However, an initial allocation of 800 thousand euro for minor capital works for Galway applies to the three Aran Islands only, with no money for Inishbofin

Eamon O Cuiv says the new policy has a large number of vague commitments, but there is no real commitment when it comes to funding.

Minister for Rural Development Heather Humphreys says connectivity and increasing population will be to the fore of this three-year action plan

Chair of islands community representative body Comhdháil Oileain na hEireann Aisling Moran says while time will tell regarding the effectiveness of the 80-point action plan their initial reaction is a positive one