€860k for Galway roads under Local Improvement Scheme

By
GBFM News
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nearly 860-thousand euro in funding has been allocated to roads around Galway under the Local Improvement Scheme.

The scheme aims to maintain and improve access to homes, businesses and local infrastructure – which is not under the control of the county council.

Nationally, 10 million euro has been granted to local authorities under the scheme – with Galway receiving the second highest allocation behind Cork.

The latest round of funding in Galway will go towards the improvement of small roads and boreens.

