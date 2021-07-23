€850,000 funding announced for digital hubs and broadband infrastructure across Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost €850,000 in Government funding has been announced for remote working hubs and broadband infrastructure across Galway.

Seven projects and 8 broadband connection points are set to receive the investment through the Government’s Connected Hubs Scheme.

€240,000 will go towards developing and upgrade broadband connection points in Lettermullen, Inis Oirr, Inisbofin, Glenamaddy, Lackagh, Ballyglunin, Tuam and Clonberne.

Two allocations of €75,000 have been announced for upgrade works at the Blue Hub in Milltown and at the Ceantar na NOilean Innovation Centre on the Aran Islands.

Meanwhile, smaller allocations of between €14,000 and €65,000 have been announced for the Ballinasloe Enterprise Hub, GMIT Innovation Hubs, Killimor Hub, SCCUL Enterprise CLG and the Westside Resource centre.

It’s part of an €8.8 million investment in 117 projects nationwide.

Meanwhile, a further €250,000 has been announced for the Gteic network of remote working hubs, including its centres in Furbo, Spiddal, Carraroe and Carna.

Galway Senator Aisling Dolan says innovation hubs enhance employment opportunities in rural communities across Galway.