€820k allocated to Irish language centre development in Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 820 thousand euro has been allocated to an Irish language centre development project in Knocknacarra.

The funding has been awarded to the Áras Mhic Amhlaigh building committee to complete the construction of a new Irish language hub on a site beside Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh.

The new centre will cater for over 70 preschool children, while over 200 children will be able to attend pre and after school services through Irish – making it the only such service in the area.

The campus will also provide new jobs for up to 15 people in addition to the 35 people who are already employed at the neighbouring gaelscoil.

Galway Senator Sean Kyne says the new centre will support and encourage the use of Irish in the area…