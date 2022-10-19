€800,000 for capital works on Aran Islands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost €800,000 in funding has been allocated to the Aran Islands for capital works.

Minister Heather Humphreys confirmed it will be used to resurface roads on Inis Mór and Inis Oírr.

The grant of €787,500 will be used to resurface three roads across the two islands under the ‘Our Rural Future’ programme.

€612,000 will be allocated to resurfacing of the Eóganachta Road and An Bóthar Ó Thuaidh on Inis Mór, while €175,500 will be used to resurface the L-5250 road on Inis Oírr.

It is unlikely that works will be completed before the end of 2022, due to difficulties surrounding transporting engineers to the islands during the winter.

However, it is hoped that works will be ready to commence as early as possible in 2023