Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost one million euro in funding has been awarded to a dozen Gaeltacht organisations in Galway.

The investment – from the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltach, supported by Udaras na Gaeltachta – is part of a national pot worth €4.2m.

The investment will fund a wide range of programmes in areas including childcare, education, youth work, employment and enterprise, tourism, and arts & creativity.

