€750k for Galway community and voluntary organisations under Covid-19 fund

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three quarters of a million euro has been allocated to community and voluntary organisations across Galway.

The funding has been made available through the Covid-19 Stability Fund administered by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

It’ll go towards 30 organisations across Galway – including Cancer Care West, Croi, Galway Hospice, Cope Galway, Galway Traveller Movement and East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support.

Galway Senator Sean Kyne says the latest funding is on top of almost €1.7m allocated to organisations across Galway since the stability fund was established in May.

Fine Gael Senator Kyne says Covid-19 has been this year exceptionally challenging for all organisations….

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…