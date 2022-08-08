€725 thousand for local roads across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An additional €725 thousand has been announced today for roads across Galway under the Local Improvement Scheme.

The LIS supports the maintenance of non-public roads and lanes that are not under the charge of local authorities.

Roads covered could include access points to homes and farms, as well as public amenities including lakes, rivers or beaches, piers, heritage sites or graveyards.

Today’s allocation of €725 thousand follows an allocation of €959 thousand made earlier this year – bringing the total to almost €1.7m.

Councillor Andrew Reddington says this is a hugely important scheme.

Photo by Leroy Evans on Unsplash