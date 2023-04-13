€680k for Galway through Community Monuments Fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €680 thousand has been awarded to Galway projects under the Community Monuments Fund.

It aims to support the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion and local monuments and historic sites.

10 projects in Galway are to benefit through the latest round of funding, with allocation ranging from €25 thousand to €112 thousand.

They are Kilboght Church, St. Nicholas Collegiate Church, St. Mary’s Athenry, St. Kerrills, Issertkelly Church and Graveyard, Menlough Castle, Temple Jarlath, Kilcreevanty, Killogilleen Church and Graveyard, and Abbeygormacan.