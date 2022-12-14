€650,000 investment in six towns and villages across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €650,000 has been allocated to six projects across towns and villages in Galway.

Portumna, Tuam, Athenry, Ballinasloe, Casla and An Spideal are all set to benefit from at least €50,000 each under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The funding will go toward street enhancement, upgrading shop fronts, refurbishing vacant buildings, creating remote working hubs and carrying out low carbon feasibility studies.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Galway East Minister Anne Rabbitte says it’s a great boost for the six rural areas: