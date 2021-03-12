€63 million awarded to Galway projects under Urban Regeneration and Development fund

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €63 million has been allocated to Galway projects through the Government’s Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

The largest allocation of €40 million has been announced for the redevelopment of Ceannt Station and surrounding lands as a transport hub.

A further €12m has been allocated to Oranmore Train Station for significant upgrade works.

Meanwhile, €11m will support the long awaited Clifden Railway Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge across the River Corrib, which is expected to form an integral part of the city’s cycle network.

A total of €8.6 million will also be provided for the enhancement of a number of public spaces, including Eyre Square and Spanish Parade.

Meanwhile, €4.3 million will go towards the development of a new innovation and creativity district at Nuns Island, in cooperation with NUI Galway.

Junior Transport Minister and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says her department has also invested an additional €3m towards Oranmore Train Station….

