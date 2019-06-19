€5m euro for NUIG research team investigating major parasitic diseases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is to lead a new €5 million research project on tackling major parasitic diseases.

The multi-million euro research project will devise an overall strategy for the development preventative vaccines for parasitic diseases in both humans and animals.

The new team will be led by Professor John Pius Dalton, a lead scientist in infectious diseases, who has joined NUIG as a Professor of Molecular Parasitology.

The research aims to create new diagnostic tests for parasites to help farmers control and manage infection on the farm in order to reduce their reliance on chemical treatments.

It’s also hoped the research can play a part in the future treatment of immune disorders by studying the relationship between parasitic diseases and the human immune system.

