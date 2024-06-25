Galway Bay FM

25 June 2024

~1 minutes read

€50,000 in funding for Galway youth and family support services

Share story:
€50,000 in funding for Galway youth and family support services

Just shy of €50,000 has been allocated to youth and family support services in Galway.

€20,000 will go to Youth Work Ireland in Galway, while €17,000 is being provided to Gort Family Resource Centre.

No. 4 Youth Services, based in Galway city, will receive €10,000, while €2,500 is going to Loughrea Family and Community Resource Centre.

Minister for Disability Anne Rabbitte says the funding will increase accessibility and availability of counselling, psycotherapy and other therapy services in the area.

Share story:

150 homes in Galway to get free hot water in EnergyCloud project

A New EnergyCloud project has been launched in Galway. It will enable 150 homes to receive free tanks of hot water from surplus renewable energy The smart...

Aran Islands lifeboat assists injured cyclist on Inisheer

The Aran Islands lifeboat has assisted an injured cyclist on Inisheer. The Irish Coast Guard alerted the volunteer crew this afternoon that the cyclist re...

Silverstrand Beach named 4th best swimming beach in Ireland

Silverstrand Beach in Barna has made the top ten in a new survey on Ireland’s swimming beaches. The survey by the Lagoon Activity Centre was carried...

Galway charities presented with proceeds from Cathaoirleach’s Ball

Two Galway charities have been presented with proceeds from the Cathaoirleach’s Ball. Galway-based ACT for Meningitis and i4Life have received just unde...