€5.6 million contract signed in support of Aran Islands air service

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A €5.6 million contract has been agreed to support the Aran Islands air service.

The agreement has been signed between the Department of Rural and Community Development and Galway Aviation Services Limited for the management of Aerfort Chonamara.

The contract will provide for the day to day management and upkeep of the airport and the aerodromes on each of the Aran Islands, Inishboffin and Cleggan.

This includes managing passengers, their tickets and the baggage handling service prior to flights.

Under the agreement, GASL must also ensure that the facilities are well maintained, that staff are properly trained, as well as managing the fire and emergency response capabilities at each site.

The company has been contracted to manage Aerfort Chonamara and the aerodromes for the period 2021-2025.

Minister of State and Galway West TD Hildegard Naughton says it’s hugely important that people living on offshore islands are given security in relation to connectivity – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour