€4m in energy grants awarded across Galway during 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost €4million in energy action grants were awarded across Galway last year.

The cash was invested through programmes run by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland and included home energy grants, electric vehicle purchases, home chargers and lighting grants for SMEs.

Last year, the Government, through the SEAI, invested €140m in sustainable energy upgrades and projects across the country.

In Galway, the largest sum of just over €2m was spent on free upgrades for 166 homes that were deemed to be energy poor homes.

This was one of the largest investments in free energy upgrades nationwide, behind Dublin, Cork and Waterford.

A further €1m was awarded in home energy grants for over 1,000 homes across Galway last year.

Meanwhile, grants totalling €670 thousand were awarded towards the purchase of 151 new electric vehicles during 2019 – while €79 thousand was provided towards the installation of electric vehicle chargers in 132 Galway homes.

Lighting grants of €126 thousand were also awarded to 15 small to medium enterprises across the county.

