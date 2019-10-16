€4m for group water schemes in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Group water schemes in Galway have secured over €4 million from different strands of the Multi Annual Water Programme for 2019 to 2021.

72 projects were approved after proposals were assessed by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

The programme runs from 2019 to 2021 with funding spread over seven measures.

These include source protection, public health compliance, enhancement of exisiting schemes, new group water schemes,transition of existing group water and sewerage schemes and innovation and research.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news….