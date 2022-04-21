€450k for iconic heritage sites across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding of almost half a million euro has been announced for iconic historic sites and monuments across Galway.

The allocations, ranging from €3 thousand to €85 thousand, have been made under the Government’s 2022 Community Monuments Fund.

The fund supports a range of measures aimed at protecting and promoting archaeological monuments – such as emergency conservation repair works, masonry repair, access infrastructure and installation of interpretation signage, and social media projects.

Terryland Castle in the city will receive €85 thousand under the latest round of funding, while a further €85 thousand will be shared between Menlo & Merlin Castles,

An additional €85 thousand has been allocated to St Kerrill’s in Clonkeenkerrill.

€80 thousand has been announced for Kilclooney Castle in Milltown, while €50 thousand will support works at Abbeygormican.

Other allocations include €29 thousand for Issertkelly Church and Graveyard between Ardrahan and Kilchreest; €16 thousand for Killeroran Church and Graveyard, Ballygar; and €15 thousand for St. Mary’s at Athenry Graveyard.

Finally, a figure of €3 thousand has been awarded towards work on Tuam Market High Cross.

Photo – Wikipedia