€425,000 awarded in City Council Arts Grants

€425,000 has been awarded to local organisations through Galway City Council’s Arts Grants.

The funding was announced at this week’s meeting of the Local Authority.

78 group’s have received grants ranging from 300 euro to 91 thousand euro.

The largest allocations have been awarded to Macnas with 91 thousand euro, the Galway International Arts Festival with 60 thousand euro and the Galway Arts Centre with 50 thousand euro.

Meanwhile, smaller grants have been awarded to groups including Babaro, the Engage Arts studio and the Blue Blue Teapot Theatre Company.

Concerns were raised at this week’s City Council meeting that the grants should have been awarded sooner, to support artists and groups throughout the Covid-19 lockdown.

The City Chief Executive told the meeting that due to ongoing budgetary concerns it was not possible to award the grants until now and said it was a great success that the grants had increased by an additional 25 thousand euro this year.

