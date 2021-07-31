€42,000 worth of grants awarded to coastal community groups and micro enterprises in Galway

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Over 42,000 euro worth of grants have been approved for 4 coastal community groups and micro enterprises in Galway.

The funding is provided by the Fisheries Local Action Groups that were set up under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Programme and are co-funded by the Government and the European Union.

In total, 62 grants worth €915, 295 were awarded nationally in this latest round of funding.

The Fisheries Local Area Action Group is a coastal community development strategy with a fund of €12 million for 7 designated Irish coastal communities with the West FLAG comprising of Galway and Clare.

The Galway groups that will receive the latest round of funding are Inis Oírr Glamping and Campsite, Oranmore Castle Cultural Centre, Cuan Beo and Spiddal Craft & Design Centre.

Minister for the Marine Charlie McConalogue says the money will further drive start-ups and the development of seafood and marine businesses.