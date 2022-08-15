€412,000 funding for 10 Galway groups under CLÁR programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 412 thousand euro in funding has been awarded to Galway groups – under the first measure of the 2022 CLÁR programme.
Receipients in Galway are:
Mountbellew-Moylough GAA Club
Cleggan-Claddaghduff Community Council
Kilchreest National School
Clonberne Community Centre
Gort GAA Club
Ahascragh-Fohenagh GAA Club
Ballinasloe Rugby Club
Clontuskert Community Development Group
Ionad Oideachas Pobail Glinnsce-Caiseal
Comhairle Ceantar na nOileán Teo.
Senator Aisling Dolan says the latest allocations are an increase of a third compared to what was given to local organisations and schools last year.