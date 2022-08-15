€412,000 funding for 10 Galway groups under CLÁR programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 412 thousand euro in funding has been awarded to Galway groups – under the first measure of the 2022 CLÁR programme.

Receipients in Galway are:

Mountbellew-Moylough GAA Club

Cleggan-Claddaghduff Community Council

Kilchreest National School

Clonberne Community Centre

Gort GAA Club

Ahascragh-Fohenagh GAA Club

Ballinasloe Rugby Club

Clontuskert Community Development Group

Ionad Oideachas Pobail Glinnsce-Caiseal

Comhairle Ceantar na nOileán Teo.

Senator Aisling Dolan says the latest allocations are an increase of a third compared to what was given to local organisations and schools last year.

