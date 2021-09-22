€400,000 allocated to arts organisations across Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Arts organisations across Galway city are to benefit from grants totalling €400,000.

Over sixty artist-led organisations will share in the funding granted by Galway City Council.

Galway City Council says while its finances have been seriously affected by the pandemic, in recognition of the importance of contemporary arts to the city the local authority has made available the full arts budget as agreed before the COVID-19 crisis.

Galway International Arts Festival will receive the biggest allocation of €46,000 followed by Galway Arts Centre which will benefit from €35,000 in funding.

Druid Performing Arts Company has also been successful with €28,000 granted while €26,00 is on the way for Galway Music Residency.

Macnas, Galway Film Fleadh and Baboró International Arts Festival For Children have all been granted €19,000 to fund projects in the coming year.

Other recipents include Galway Theatre Festival, Galway Community Circus and Moonfish Theatre.