€400 thousand for 12 outdoor recreation projects across Galway

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Funding of almost €400 thousand has been awarded for 12 outdoor creation projects across Galway.

The largest allocations are €55 thousand for the Connemara Greenway, €50 thousand for Galway East ECO Park Kilconnell and a further €50 thousand for Portumna Outdoor Recreation Park.

Other projects to benefit are Carrabane Forest Walk, Glenamaddy Walking Trails, Gort Riverwalk, Shannon Riverside Walkway, The Hymany Way, Luba Loch Chualainn, Luibin Cnoc Choillin, Monivea Woods Trail, and Mountbellew Riverside Nature Park.

Galway East Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon says this is a sound investment in our towns and villages: