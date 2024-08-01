Galway Bay FM

€4 million for Nun’s Island Theatre and Church House

Just shy of four million euro has been secured to renovate the Nuns Island Theatre and Church House in the city.

The works will add around 1,800 square feet of cultural space in the city and represents a significant boost to the arts community.

The funding, secured under THRIVE, the Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme, was awarded under Ireland’s two European Regional Development Fund Regional Programmes.

Minister and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says this new creative space is much-needed for Galway:

