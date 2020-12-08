€4.6m in Christmas bonuses to be paid to PUP workers across Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €4.6m in Christmas bonuses is to be paid to workers across Galway in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Figures from the Department of Social Protection show 15, 824 workers in the county will be eligible for the bonus.

It’s as figures show that almost 1,500 employees in Galway closed their PUP this week to return to work following the lifting of restrictions.

Galway Senator Sean Kyne says the payment of the full Christmas bonus to the over 15,800 people in Galway is hugely welcome for individuals, families, and the local economy.

Fine Gael Senator Kyne says the allocation will help local and small businesses who have endured an unprecedented and difficult year – and is encouraging everyone to shop local whenever possible.