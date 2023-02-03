€4.4m funding for ‘Shape-shifting’ implant medical device led by University of Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €4.4m in funding has been awarded for a ‘shape-shifting’ implanted medical device led by University of Galway.

The funding from the European Union is for the SMARTSHAPE project – which aims to provide continuous blood pressure monitoring.

Hypertension is the leading global contributor to premature death – but there is no clinical standard of monitoring beat-to-beat blood pressure outside hospital settings.

The SMARTSHAPE consortium is led by Professor William Wijns, Research Professor in Interventional Cardiology at University of Galway’s College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences.

Professor Wijns explains how this device will benefit patients