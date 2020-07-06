€4.3 million paid to Galway business from Government restart grant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over €4.3 million has been paid out to Galway businesses under the Government’s Restart Grant.

According to recent Government figures, 2.3 million euro has been allocated to city businesses, while over 1.9 million euro has been granted to companies in the county.

The grant supports micro and small businesses with allocations of between two and 10 thousand euro – to help with the costs of reopening and re-employing staff after Covid-19.

The scheme is open to micro enterprises and SMEs from sectors with a focus on food, manufacturing and international trade services.

Applications for the Restart Grant are available on both the Galway City and County Councils website.

Galway Senator Sean Kyne says more local businesses should avail of the grant….