€3m property portfolio at Eglinton street to go to auction

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major property portfolio at Eglinton Street in the city is to go on auction this month with a guide price of almost €3m.

The multi-let retail investment occupies numbers 1 through 8 Eglinton Court.

The lot set to go under the hammer later this month comprises eight mainly ground floor retail units and comes with a guide price of €2.9m.

It has annual rents totaling €315 thousand, and leases with five of the six tenants include upward-only rent reviews.

Another of the units, a restaurant, is currently vacant – while the best known tenant of the portfolio is Euro General, trading as Euro Giant.

According to the Business Post, the lot will go under the hammer at BidX1’s Irish commercial property auction on Wednesday, February 19th.

Photo – Google