€3m in funding for cycling and walkway projects across city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over €3m in funding has been announced to support the development and improvement of pedestrian walkways and cycle paths across the city.

The funding has been allocated by the National Transport Authority under the July Jobs Stimulus Plan, with works due to be completed by November of this year.

The largest single allocation of almost €700 thousand is towards resurfacing on pedestrian areas along High Street and Quay Street.

Other major allocations include €360 thousand for the resurfacing of city roundabouts and junctions to improve quality and safety for cyclists.

In total, the funding will support 21 projects across the city, at a total cost of €3m.

City Councillor Donal Lyons says he’s particularly pleased with funding of €160 thousand for lighting along the ‘back Prom’ in Salthill.

Galway West Fine Gael Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton shared further details of some of the projects with Galway Bay fm news…

