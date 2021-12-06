€3m funding to improve digital access at schools across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost €3m in funding has been allocated to schools across Galway to improve access to digital services.

It’s part of a €50m national investment under the Government’s National Recovery & Resilience Plan.

The Department of Education says during the Covid-19 pandemic, for some students a lack of infrastructure impeded their ability to engage with remote learning.

The funding aims to address these inequalities and ensure young people in every school nationwide can learn, work and live in a digital world.

In Galway, €2.94m has been allocated to 230 primary schools and 46 post-primary schools.

Local senator Aisling Dolan says schools and teachers have been driving huge change over the past 20 months – but it’s vital that everyone is included going forward.