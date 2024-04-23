Galway Bay FM

23 April 2024

€3m for Local Improvement Scheme for Galway’s rural roads

Three million euro in funding has been allocated to improve rural roads in Galway.

Over €2.5m will go towards roads across the county, while a further €500,000 has been allocated for islands off Galway.

The Local Improvement Scheme allocation is to be used to upgrade roads, and improve access to homes and farms in rural areas.

The announcement is timely, after the state of Galway’s roads was a hot topic of discussion at this week’s County Council meeting.

Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys made the announcement today:

