€3m announced for Galway under Community Recognition Fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over €3m in funding has been announced for Galway under the Community Recognition Fund.

The fund aims to support the development of community infrastructure, in recognition of the communities who have welcomed arrivals from Ukraine and other countries.

Projects include; sports facilities, upgrades to community facilities, equipment for sports clubs, walkways, playgrounds, community buses and equipment for festivals.

In the city, the largest single allocation is €380 thousand for works at Leisureland.

In the county, Oranmore received the largest single allocation of €157 thousand, for upgrades works to the playground.

The full list can be viewed on the Galway Bay FM website.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says our communities have earned this investment through their trojan work over the past year