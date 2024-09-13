€3m announced for a major new visitor centre on Inis Mór

Funding of €3m has been announced for a major new visitor centre on Inis Mór.

‘Árainn – Place of Stone Visitor Centre’ will be located in the former Aran Islands Heritage Centre in Cill Rónain.

It’ll aim to provide visitors with a richer, deeper understanding of the islands history, traditions and natural environments.

The project will also include a café, visitor orientation area and changing facilities – and hopes to become a cultural hub for both locals and tourists.

As well as the €3m for the Inis Mór project, a further €1m has been announced for Cléire Island in Cork.

Miriam Kennedy, Head of the Wild Atlantic Way at Fáilte Ireland, says these investments will bring in visitors from around the world.