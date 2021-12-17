€38m for national roads and greenways across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €38m has been allocated for national road and greenway projects across Galway next year.

The largest allocation under the Transport Infrastructure Ireland funding is €23m towards the Moycullen Bypass, which is in the early stages of construction.

Other signifcant allocations include the Galway City Ring Road, the N83 Claregalway, N63 Ballynahowa to Ballinlass, N59 Clifden to Oughterard, and N59 Bunnakil to Claremount.

Meanwhile, almost €3m has been allocated to developing several sections of the Connemara Greenway, including the continued construction of the Clifden to Recess route.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton says she’s particularly pleased to see another €2m for the Galway City Ring Road.

Senator Pauline O’Reilly says the announcement of 3 Million for the Connemara Greenway is really exciting news for Galway.