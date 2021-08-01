€370 thousand for Galway projects to improve employment opportunities for disabled

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – €370 thousand has been awarded for two Galway projects which aim to improve employment opportunities for those with disabilities.

They’re among 45 projects nationwide set to benefit from a €7.5m package that forms part of the Government’s “Pathways to Work” initiative.

Projects funded under the initiative aim to improve employment skills, provide education opportunities, support those with disabilities to start their own businesses and assist with retention in the labour market.

Forum Connemara has received €198 thousand to support its ‘Want to Work Ag Iarraidh Oibre’ project.

It’ll support the capacity of people with disabilities in Connemara to participate and be retained in the labour market, using job coaching principles to support individual progression.

The project will also work with local employers to increase disability awareness and numbers of those with disabilities in their workforce.

Meanwhile, €174 thousand has been allocated to Galway City Partnership for its ‘Inclusive Pathways to Employment’ project.

It’ll provide specially tailored interventions to empower disabled jobseekers to avail of employment opportunities, and support employers to engage with this available talent.