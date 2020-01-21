€37 million secured for Galway’s regional and local roads

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD, today announced details of a nationwide investment programme for 2020 which includes almost 34 million euro for county roads and over 3 million euro for the city.

As part of the county investment, 1.2 million euro has been sanctioned for the Athenry Relief Road, while 500 thousand euro has been allocated for the R332 in Kilbannon for further realignment works and 250 thousand euro for the Derrartha Road in Connemara.

105 thousand euro has been sanctioned for driver feedback signs in a wide range of areas.

Others set to receive funding include Derryadda East in Recess, Richmond, Clonbern, Derreen footbridge in Gort, Ballingarry in Kilchreest, Derreen in Abbeyknockmoy and the L3103 School Road in Athenry.

The junction of George’s Street, Gort and the Loughrea Road has also received funding as well as Galway Road in Tuam and Kiltullagh Village.

While in the city, one of the largest allocations of 150 thousand euro will go towards the Salmon Weir bridge.

Mill Street bridge, Wolfe Tone bridge, William O’Brien bridge and other structures are also included.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Sean Canney says the funding for Athenry relief road will be transformative for traffic flow.