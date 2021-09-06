€34 thousand worth of cannabis seized in city

print
€34,000 Cannabis Seizure and Arrest, GNDOCB & Revenue Operation, Galway City, 6th September 2021
On Monday September 6, 2021 as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime operating in the Galway area, a Multi-Agency Operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit. 

The operation resulted in the search of a premises under warrant in the Headford Road area of Galway City.  

During the course of this operation 1.7Kg of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of €34,000 was seized.  

Gardaí arrested a man in his late 30s at the scene. He is presently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at North Western Regional HQ, Galway.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR