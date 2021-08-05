€320k to support street enhancement works in towns and villages across Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €320 thousand has been awarded to support the enhancement of streetscapes in towns and villages across Galway.

The allocation is part of a national €7m fund announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humpreys.

Projects eligible for funding include the painting of buildings in vibrant colours, commissioning of murals, restoration of historic shopfronts, and the installation of canopies and street furniture.

It also supports works such as the decluttering of streetscapes with the removal of unnecessary signage or wires.

Local Senator Aisling Dolan says it’s all about working with local communities to make towns and villages places to live, work and visit.

