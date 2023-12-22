Galway Bay FM

€320k funding for community groups across Galway

€320 thousand in funding has been announced for community groups across Galway.

It’s from a national pot worth €6m – through the 2024 Local Enhancement Programme operated by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

It focuses on disadvantaged areas – and €1m has been ringfenced to support women’s groups.

€185 thousand has been allocated to community groups in Galway County, and a further €134 thousand for groups in Galway City.

 

