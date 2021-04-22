€30m funding for Galway based MedTech and Lifesciences projects

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €30m in funding has been announced for MedTech and Lifesciences projects based in Galway.

It’s part of a national allocation of €95m under the Government’s Disruptive Technologies Fund, which aims to support innovative projects that lead to high-quality jobs.

The largest allocation of €7m has been awarded to a project led by city-based Medtech Revelium – to support a regenerative treatment for knee osteoarthritis, using a hydrogel-based therapeutic.

Other allocations to projects based in Galway – involving multiple local and national medtech firms – cover a wide range of applications

They range from a project to offer fast, reliable drone delivery, to advanced heart valve replacements, and next-gen treatments for gastrointestinal and lung cancers.

Also awarded funding is a project to develop the world’s first pain-free, patient-led treatment to prevent Chemotherapy Induced Alopecia.

In total, nine projects based in Galway are to share an allocation of €30.24m.