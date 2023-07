Galway Bay FM Newsroom – €300,000 has been invested in an exciting new aerial park at Killary Fjord.

Ireland’s largest privately owned adventure park will now offer 10 treetop zipline routes among it’s other 25 water and land based activities.

Booking is now open for dates from the 29th of July onwards.

Killary Adventure Company Director, Ciara Young, explains some of the benefits this investment will bring to the area: