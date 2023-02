Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding of €300 thousand has been allocated towards the design of a greenway between Athenry and Milltown.

Known as ‘The Quiet Man Greenway’, the 47km route would connect Athenry with Ballyglunin, Tuam and onwards to Milltown along the dis-used rail line.

The latest funding has been announced as part of a national package worth €50m for road and active travel projects.

Deputy Ciaran Cannon says the greenway is a hugely important project for the local area.