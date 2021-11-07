€3 million investment secured for Clinical Research Facility Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Three million Euro in funding is to be invested in the Clinical Research Facility Galway.

The facility is a Health Research Board centre supporting clinical trials to improve health and care

The investment is part of a 22 million euro fund from the Health Research Board for Clinical research facilities located at hospital sites and supported by Universities.

The Clinical Research Facility Galway is a joint initiative of NUI Galway and Saolta University Health care group for the promotion of clinical research and conduct of clinical trials.

It currently supports 107 clinical trials and investigations.