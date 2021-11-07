€3 million investment secured for Clinical Research Facility Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Three million Euro in funding is to be invested in the Clinical Research Facility Galway.

The facility is a Health Research Board centre supporting clinical trials to improve health and care

The investment is part of a 22 million euro fund from the Health Research Board for Clinical research facilities located at hospital sites and supported by Universities.

The Clinical Research Facility Galway is a joint initiative of NUI Galway and Saolta University Health care group for the promotion of clinical research and conduct of clinical trials.

It currently supports 107 clinical trials and investigations.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR