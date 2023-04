Galway Bay fm newsroom – €3m in funding has been announced to support the free schoolbooks scheme in national schools and special schools across Galway.

Overall, a national fund of €50m has been confirmed today by Education Minister Norma Foley.

Last month, Minister Foley announced details of the “groundbreaking” scheme aimed at eliminating the cost of schoolbooks, workbooks and copybooks.

Local Senator Aisling Dolan says it’s a hugely important scheme.