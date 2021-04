print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €3.6m has been allocated to Galway under a new transitional LEADER programme for 2021-2022.

LEADER funding supports locally-led development in rural areas, with the aim of revitalising local communities and ensuring sustainable growth.

It’s implemented locally by Forum Connemara and Galway Rural Development.

Of the latest €70m transitional fund announced by Minister Heather Humphries, €2.26 will go to Galway East, while a further €1.34m will go to Galway West.