Galway Bay fm newsrrom – Almost €2m has been given to primary and special schools in Galway for minor works.

Schools can use this funding for maintenance and small-scale improvements to school buildings and grounds.

The minor works funding may also be used for the purchase of standard furniture, physical education equipment and IT related equipment.

Education Minister Norma Foley announced the €1.9m for Galway as part of a €30m national pot.