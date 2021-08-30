€277 thousand in CLÁR funding for Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over quarter of a million euro in CLÁR funding has been announced for Galway.

The CLÁR programme is designed to assist rural communities that are experiencing depopulation, by developing facilities that enhance quality of life and encourage population growth.

Just over €276 thousand has been awarded to Galway under the latest round of national funding worth €4.2m, announced by Rural Development Minister Heather Humphreys.

Included in the allocations are €50 thousand for Clonberne National School, Lurga National School, Glinsk Community Development Association, Skehanagh Community Development Committee and Woodford Parish Development.

A further €27 thousand has been awarded to Abbey Community Development Association.

Galway East Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon says CLÁR funding can make a big difference in these areas: